There’s a growing need for foster families, here’s how you can help

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – National Foster Care month is observed in the United States during the month of May each year, highlighting the need for care since 1988.

Currently, there are more than 700 children in the Knoxville area in the foster care system and more than 9,000 across the state – who need good foster parents.

“We have the most difficulty finding homes for teenagers and also for our sibling groups,” Serenity Andrews, recruitment specialist at Omni Visions, said. “We always try to keep our siblings together and so it’s a little more difficult to find homes that are willing to take in sibling groups especially a large sibling group.”

The need for foster homes continues to grow, with some areas experiencing an increase in children coming into care.

If you are considering fostering or adoption, you can find more information at TheOmniFamily.com

