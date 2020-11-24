There’s no place like home for the holidays, and the Oak Ridge Boys are no exception

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Most of us haven’t been able to experience live music in quite some time, but a Christmas show by a legendary country music group may be worth the drive to Gaylord Opryland this year.

The Oakridge Boys are a crowd favorite and Christmas is their favorite holiday.

Rob Regg, Gaylord Opryland Marketing Manager, says there’s no place like home for the Oak Ridge Boys.

“Everybody is really excited, but nobody is quite as excited as the Oak Ridge Boys themselves, because they are Nashvillians,” Regg stated. “So instead of traveling around the country during the holidays, they get to be right here at home.”

Though 2020 holidays are not what they expected, the singers are making the most of it.

“They consider themselves blessed to have this opportunity and we are blessed too, because there is no greater entertainers in my book. They are Grammy award winners; they have been at it for decades.”

Normally the group would be performing on the road this time of year, but the pandemic changed those plans.

So now like many of us, they get to stay closer to home, but still bringing their holiday spirit to Opryland with a dinner show.

“They are Opry members so they get to come here throughout the holiday season up until Christmas day and perform and sing some of their songs and some holiday classics as well,” Regg added. “You will probably get some banter on how music has shaped their lives and shaped their careers, all while eating a wonderful meal.”

To buy tickets for a performance, visit the Gaylord Opryland website.