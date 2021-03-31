‘There’s so many people ready to just get back to normal’: Knox County pharmacies talk vaccine rollout, demand

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – With vaccine eligibility expanded statewide, a growing number of Tennesseans are able to get a shot.

We’ve seen health departments and hospitals hold mass vaccination clinics, but our local, smaller businesses are also playing a big role in vaccination efforts.

East Tennessee Discount Drug has been offering doses for the last couple of months. The Strawberry Plains pharmacy says the demand for vaccine has been high.

“It has been crazy. Especially in the first few phases, it was just kind of off the charts, phone ringing off the hook. Which was expected, everybody really wants this vaccine, and we’re excited to help,” said pharmacist Tyler Justice.

Justice says they administer about 100 doses a day, 6 days a week. But he’s gotten it down to a routine.

“We’ll have double pharmacist coverage. It will be me and Chase, Chase was here this morning, just to kind of get the vaccine drawn up to prepare for the day,” he said. “The biggest success story is just dealing with the pressure and the added stress of handling the vaccines and getting that done. And also I think it’s our biggest challenge, it was kind of an eye opener, just like ‘wow, this is a lot.’ It can be a lot some days.”

The amount of people wanting a shot also came as a bit of a surprise to fellow pharmacy Mac’s.

“There’s so many people ready to just get back to normal,” said Mac’s Human Resources Manager, Elisa Crawford.

Crawford says they’ve given out over 8,500 vaccines, and counting.

“We’re just very fortunate to be giving the vaccine and to have given it to so many people already, and we wish we could give it to everybody that wanted it,” she said.

For those who are eager and still waiting, at both of the businesses, there is a way to access leftover doses.

“We have the list at the pharmacy of people wanting to get the vaccine, but you can always tell them, ‘if you have any extras at the end of the day, I’m ready, give me a call,'” Crawford said.

“As soon as we figure out it’s been cancelled, we are going to need to fill this slot, we will call different individuals that have called us and said ‘hey I want to be on that list.’ We will get them in and get them vaccinated,” said Justice.

You can reach Mac’s at www.macspharmacy.com and find the location closest to you to call. East Tennessee Discount Drug is reachable at 865-933-4149.