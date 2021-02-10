‘They had every right to step on my neck’: Morgan Wallen describes the grace he’s been shown in apology video

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Country music artist Morgan Wallen released a video statement on Twitter apologizing for a racial slur made outside his Nashville home at the beginning of February.

Update from me https://t.co/C6hNJf1BcD — morgan wallen (@MorganWallen) February 11, 2021

Video obtained by TMZ showed Wallen returning home after a night out with friends and using the slur to describe someone he was with.

Wallen was met with criticism on Twitter and his music was suspended by more than 400 stations. CMT also said it was in the process of removing Wallen’s appearances from all its platforms.

Since the video surfaced, the NAACP invited Wallen to have a conversation about the slur. In addition, Jason Isabell announced he would donate his cut of the profits generated from his song “Cover Me Up” to the Nashville chapter of the NAACP.

So… A portion of this money goes to me, since I wrote ‘Cover Me Up.’ I’ve decided to donate everything I’ve made so far from this album to the Nashville chapter of the @NAACP. Thanks for helping out a good cause, folks. https://t.co/Ch3FlDBmJf — Jason Isbell (@JasonIsbell) February 10, 2021

Wallen broke a nearly ten-day silence on Twitter, apologizing for his comments.

“I was made aware of the video posted to TMZ with hardly any time to think before it was released to the public. I was asked if I wanted to apologize, and of course, I did,” Wallen said. “I wrote many detailed thoughts and only a portion of those got used which painted me in an even more careless light. I here to hopefully show you that that’s not the truth.”

Wallen said the video showed him on what he called a 72-hour bender.

“This week I’ve been waiting to say anything further until I got the chance to apologize to those closest to me that I knew I personally hurt. I also accepted some invitations from some amazing Black organizations, executives, and leaders to engage in some real and honest conversations.”

Wallen said he was nervous to accept the invitation to engage in these conversations at first.

“They had every right to step on my neck,” Wallen said. “But they did the exact opposite. They offered me grace and they also paired that with an offer to learn and to grow.”

He went on to say he learned the impact of his words and he would choose his next steps more carefully.

“I wish the circumstances were different for me to learn these things, but I’m also glad it started the process for me to do so. I’ve got many more things to learn, but I already know that I don’t want to add to any division.”

Wallen announced he’s been sober for nine days since the video surfaced.

“It’s not all that long of a time, but it’s enough to know the man in that video is not the man that I’m trying to be.”

He concluded by asking his fans not to defend his actions in the TMZ video.

“I appreciate those who still see something in me and have defended me, but for today please don’t,” Wallen said. “I was wrong. It’s on me to take ownership for this and I fully accept any penalties I’m facing.”

Since the TMZ video, sales for Wallen’s “Dangerous: The Double Album” surged, ranking fourth on Billboard’s all-genre albums chart.