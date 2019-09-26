Third guilty plea in death of 15-year-old Gibbs High School student Zach Munday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A third adult teen entered a guilty plea in Knox County Criminal Court Thursday on charges related to the death of Gibbs High School student Zach Munday.

Noel Leyva, 19, entered a guilty plea Thursday to a charge of being an accessory after the fact and furnishing alcohol to a minor. Munday sustained fatal injuries during a fight at a party at Leyva’s family home where Leyva supplied alcohol using a fake I.D.

Leyva will return to court for a sentencing hearing on Friday, November 1.

From left to right: Isaiah Brooks, Chelsea Hopson. Both teens entered guilty pleas in Knox County court on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019 in connection to the death of Zach Munday. (Photos: Knox County Sheriff’s Office)

Isaiah Brooks and Chelsea Hopson, both 18, entered guilty pleas relating to Munday’s death in late August. Brooks will serve 10 years and Hopson six years, but how those terms will be served will be determined at the sentencing hearing later this year.

Munday, who also played football for Gibbs High School, died suddenly in late May.

Munday and Brooks got into a fight at Leyva’s family home where there was a party on May 25, which led to Munday’s death. One witness claimed seeing Brooks “physically pick (Munday) up and slam him headfirst onto the pavement.”

Witness testimony in that document states there was underage drinking at the party. Witnesses believed, and evidence would show, that Munday and Brooks consumed around the same amount of alcohol and were at the same level of intoxication.

Noel Leyva, 19, Source: Knox County Sheriff’s Office

“The underage consumption of alcohol and the fear of that being discovered by parents became a theme discussed among many students during the night as this incident unfolded,” court documents state.

Hopson arrived to the party to pick up Brooks around 2 a.m. Munday was eventually transferred to Hopson’s vehicle, and several witnesses believed Hopson and Brooks were taking him to the hospital.

Instead, Brooks, Hopson and some others took Munday to Brooks’ home around 4 a.m. Hopson checked Munday before leaving around 10 a.m., and said that the bleeding in his ear had stopped and he was conscious.

Brooks called 911 at 12:11 p.m. on May 26 saying that Munday was unresponsive. Doctors said Munday’s injuries were treatable, had he been brought to a hospital sooner.

