Third Knoxville mayoral forum, free legal clinic set for Thursday

One survey is showing the majority of inner-city residents say they want to hear the next mayor address gun violence, youth opportunities and unaffordable utilities.

That’s why the Community Voices coalition is hosting a mayoral candidate forum Thursday night. The Community Voices Coalition is a partnership of 8 non-profit, non-government agencies based in the heart of Knoxville.

They are working to empower inner-city residents to understand issues they self-identify as of the deepest concern in their communities.

4 out of the 5 candidates have confirmed they’re coming.

The forum is set to start tonight at 6 p.m. in the Mount Calvary Baptist Church.

Before that, a free legal clinic will be offered to the public.

Lawyers from the community law office at the UT Legal Clinic will be available to offer free legal advice on topics like expunging criminal charges, waiving court costs, restoring drivers’ licenses and other ways people can remove obstacles created by a criminal record.

The legal clinic is set to start just before the forum at 5 p.m. Mount Calvary Baptist Church is located at 1807 Dandridge Avenue.