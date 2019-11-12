Third suspect sought in ‘one of the largest caches of stolen property’ Campbell Co. case

LAFOLLETTE, Tenn. (WATE) – Information regarding the third suspect sought following an investigation into what Campbell County law enforcement called “one of the largest caches of stolen property in recent history in Campbell County” was released Tuesday.

Campbell County Sheriff’s officials stated that third person, Monica Gwyn Muse, 55, is wanted on outstanding warrants for theft of property valued between $1,000 to $9,999 and theft of property worth between $10,000 to $59,999.

Muse is described as a white female with brown hair, hazel eyes; standing 5’4″ tall and weighing 170 pounds.

On Friday, CCSO had released information about the case and how it and LaFollette police recovered stolen items that were found along with the arrest of two people while a third person, now revealed to be Muse, was sought.

RELATED: ‘One of the largest caches of stolen property’ recovered in Campbell County investigation; two arrested

Dozens of items were recovered in the operation, and local law enforcement was notified of the cache of stolen items in an effort to get said items back to rightful owners.

If you think your property could be among this cache, you can fill out a form, below:

Monica Gwyn Muse. (Photo: CCSO)

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Monica Gwyn Muse please contact the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office at 423-562-8095.