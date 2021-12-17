NEW YORK — Rashaun Weaver, one of the suspects charged in the murder of Johnny Majors’ great-niece Tessa Majors, pleaded guilty Thursday. Weaver was 14 at the time of the botched robbery that led to Majors’ death — he was the one who fatally stabbed the college student Dec. 11, 2019, local ABC-affiliate WABC reported..

Two other teenagers — Luchiano Lewis and an unnamed minor — previously entered guilty pleas in the case.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office said Weaver pleaded guilty to second-degree murder, as well as both first-degree and second-degree robbery. The robbery charges were in connection to previous incidents where Weaver robbed passerby in Morningside Park.

Judge Robert Mandelbaum offered a 14-years-to-life sentence to Weaver, but the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office told PIX11 News they had initially recommended a minimum of 15 years.

Weaver is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 9, 2022.