Thirteenth annual Channon Christian memorial held Sunday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.(WATE)- This week marks the 13th anniversary of Channon Christian and Chris Newsom’s deaths, and every year, the Shepherds RC holds a memorial in Chistian’s honor at her grave site.

You may remember, Channon Christian and Chris Newsom were both tragically murdered on January 7th 2007. Channon’s memorial service is always open to the public. This year’s event will be held Sunday afternoon at the memorial on Chipman Street starting at 3 p.m.

There will be a short service followed by a balloon release. If you would like to show your support, you are encouraged to bring either pink or U-T orange balloon.