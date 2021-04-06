This college is offering the first cannabis chemistry scholarship

(WTRF) – A Michigan university is the first in the country to offer a cannabis chemistry scholarship.

Michigan-based Steadfast Labs has established an annual $1,200 scholarship for students pursuing a degree in cannabis chemistry at Lake Superior State University.

The scholarship is for LSSU students in the school’s cannabis chemistry program which teaches students how to analyze cannabis-related compounds and contaminants.

The program was the first cannabis chemistry program in the nation when it opened in 2019.

“We are very excited about this latest collaboration with Steadfast Labs. This donation not only continues our trendsetting ways in this vital new field but also makes our already affordable tuition even more reasonable,” said Dr. Steven Johnson, Dean of the College of Science and the Environment at LSSU.

“When our Cannabis Center of Excellence began operations, members from Steadfast Labs toured the facilities and conducted guest lectures for our students. By funding this scholarship, Steadfast Labs again demonstrates their commitment to supporting future chemists who will enter the workforce and provide public safety in the cannabis field.”