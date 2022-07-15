OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Nearly two dozen East Tennessee students took part in the first ORISE Advanced Robotics Academy at Pollard Technology Conference Center.

Throughout the week, the students learned about advanced robotics, artificial intelligence and machine learning. They used this knowledge to build and program robots.

“This is the very first time that ORISE has held an Advanced Robotics Academy in the past ORAU has done a middle school robotics academy. But this is the first time we’ve been able to have high schools do an advanced type of academy where they get to program robots using AI and machine learning. So that they don’t have to sit there with a controller in their hand controlling the robot,” said Chris Nelson, education project manager for ORISE.

On Friday, the robots competed against each other to pop balloons of a specific color, while ignoring other colors. The competition tests how well each robot was programmed by its students.

“These students by taking part in this in their high school years hopefully it stokes an interest that helps influence what they pursue throughout the rest of their high school career and beyond. And hopefully, lead to them entering the STEM pipeline and the STEM workforce,” said Nelson.

The winner of the robot battle got to take home a tinker kit and a sensor kit that has all the equipment they need to experiment with robots and circuitry when they get home. This annual program accepts kids from all over East Tennessee and no training is required beforehand.

“This is just the beginning. I mean, these students the world is theirs because they’re very intelligent, very bright, and it’s theirs for the taking,” said Nelson.

To learn more about ORISE’s Stem Programs, click here.