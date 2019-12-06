This website will pay you $1,000 to watch every ‘Star Wars’ movie back-to-back

(CNN) — Calling all Star Wars fans! CableTV.com says it will pay one lucky person $1,000 to watch every Star Wars movie — back to back — before the release of ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’ on Dec. 20.

You must be an active Twitter user and be willing to share the movie marathon experience while tagging the Cable TV team on Twitter.

The 10 movies will take a total of 22 hours and 25 minutes to watch and can be watched in any order you choose.

The winner will receive every movie on Blu-Ray plus Star Wars, including a Nerf Han Solo Blaster, a Chewbacca onesie and an R2D2 popcorn popper.

To qualify, you must be a U.S. citizen age 18 or older.

Visit CableTV.com to submit your application.

The deadline to apply is Dec. 11 at 7 p.m. EST.

May the force be with you!