Despite a 45-14 loss to #3 Georgia, Tennessee head coach Jeremy Pruitt touted his freshman quarterback Brian Maurer's abilities in his first-ever start for the Volunteers.

Tennessee freshman quarterback Brian Maurer made his first career start and sparked an offense that had stumbled and staggered through the first month of the season. Late in the second quarter, Maurer was 10 of 17 for 205 yards with two touchdowns. He was 4 of 11 for 54 yards with one interception and a fumble the rest of the way.