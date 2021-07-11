Those who live near Ball Gentlemen’s Club worry about safety

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Less than a mile away from the Ball Gentlemen’s Club, the scene of a deadly shooting early Sunday morning, sits a retirement and family-centered community.

“The people are so nice and it’s very convenient, except we don’t like the noise that we hear from the place across the way,” said Elizabeth Neff who’s lived in the area for nine years.

“It’s hard to sleep,” she adds. “Actually you feel the vibrations in your condo.”

She’s not the only one who’s complained about the noise.

“After 8 hours of sleep, I hear the incisive noise from Ball, ‘a gentleman’s club’ and that’s how I wake up every day,” explained George McFly.

“Most of us are having to call 911 about every weekend with gunfire,” said a woman in the neighborhood who wanted to remain anonymous.

That same woman said Sunday was no different.

“I called 911 and while on the phone with them, someone pulled out of the parking lot and was shooting while driving south on Alcoa Highway.”

When officers arrived, one man was found dead at the scene.

“It doesn’t matter what he was doing there if he was working there or a patron,” said McFly. “Somebody lost their life and something has to be done about it. We need to take back our area.”

Nearby residents said it’s these crimes that make them feel unsafe.

“We’re not trying to shut them down but we would at least like to shut them up,” said the woman who wanted to stay anonymous. “It’s just so loud, it’s quite a noise nuisance, and now it’s becoming clearly a danger.”

“I’ve heard shots before over there and of course I know what happened last night and that was very scary,” Neff said. “It makes you very nervous.”

As of 10 p.m. Sunday, the shooter is still at large. Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers by phone at 1-800-222-8477, online at easttnvalleycrimestoppers.org, or via the P3 Tips mobile app. Those who wish to remain anonymous can.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.