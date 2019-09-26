Thousands in cash, several grams of heroin, guns found in Blount Co. drug bust that jails 5 people

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Five people were arrested following a search warrant in which sheriff’s officials recovered heroin, guns, and cash Wednesday morning at a residence on Snapp Road in Louisville.

The Blount County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday investigators with the Fifth Judicial Drug Task Force, along with members of the Sheriff’s Office SWAT team and other deputies, executed a search warrant at a residence on Snapp Road. During the search, law enforcement seized approximately 22 grams of heroin, five grams of marijuana, two handguns, and more than $11,000 cash. All five people who were arrested were at the residence at the time the search warrant was executed.

BCSO took them into custody and they are currently being held at the Blount County Correctional Facility; BCSO also released the names and charges of the five people arrested:

• Jerrice H. Duhart, Jr., 21, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with possession of Schedule I (heroin) for resale, delivery of Schedule I (heroin), possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Vincent L. Wilks, 21, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with possession of Schedule I (heroin) for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Reshoen C. Coffey, 18, of Detroit, Michigan, is charged with possession of Schedule I (heroin) for resale, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Brandon S. Bayne, 30, of Knoxville, is charged with maintaining a dwelling where drugs are used and/or sold.

• Shannon M. Hatcher, 30, of Knoxville, is in custody pending charges relating to the investigation.

BCSO officials also saying the court dates for the five people were not yet set and they also may be facing additional charges for possession of stolen property.