Thousands of flowers from Kanye West’s Pigeon Forge concert donated to charity

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kanye West’s visit to East Tennessee is leaving behind a lasting impact in more ways than one.

West performed for thousands at the LeConte Center in Pigeon Forge on Sunday as part of the “Strength to Stand” conference. Along with music and a celebration of faith, the event featured a stage decorated with 38,000 flowers.

Many of those flowers have now been given a second life after they were donated to Random Acts of Flowers. The non-profit works to deliver bouquets to patients in health care facilities to brighten their days.

This donation is making a big impact on patients as well as the organization itself.

“This is typically a bit of a slower week after the holidays, Random Acts of Flowers Executive Director Mick Reed said. “But this has ramped things up so we’re off to a great start in 2020.”

We’re told there were so many flowers from the Kanye’s Sunday Service, an extra shift was scheduled in order to account for all the flowers and to make bouquets.

Some were delivered Wednesday and more will be delivered Thursday.