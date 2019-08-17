Thousands of freshmen move into UT residence halls

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)- Thousands of freshmen showed up at the University of Tennessee campus to move into their residence halls on Saturday.

About 7,700 students in total will live on campus for the 1029-2020 school year.

School administrators met some of the incoming freshmen as they moved into their dorms, helping answer questions and assist any families.

Parents didn’t have to do all the heavy lifting. Hundreds of volunteers from the campus and community were around, welcoming new Vols to campus and helping unload vehicles.

Some of the incoming freshmen said they were a little nervous, but excited to start their college adventure as a Vol.

“A lot of people in Tennessee go to UT, but I’m excited to meet a lot of people that I don’t know and get out of my comfort zone,” Erika Zate, a freshman, said.

Shea Kidd Houze, Dean of Students, was also excited to see campus come back to life after a relatively quiet summer.

House said she knew how some of the freshmen would feel in new surroundings, since she came from Mississippi before starting her job at UT the year before.

“I would say those first couple of weeks are the key ones, but we really have programming throughout the year to make sure students are becoming acclimated socially, academically (and) psychologically,” Houze said.

Faculty urged new and veteran students to attend Welcome Week activities to make connections with other students, faculty and staff.

The first event is Rocky Top Rally, which starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday at Neyland Stadium.

Other events will take place throughout the week.