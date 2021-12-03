NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee officials say thousands of low-income families will be receiving a one-time payment of $950 through federal pandemic aid.

The Tennessee Department of Human Services says the payments began this week to the Electronic Benefit Transfer cards to households qualifying for Tennessee’s Temporary Assistance for Needy Families program, named Families First.

Eligible households have no adults who receive Families First benefits themselves and include a child being raised by relatives instead of parents.

The program is funded through the federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Fund. Tennessee qualified for more than $12 million from the federal fund.

The $950 payments are the first investment made with that money. Additional spending will be announced next year.