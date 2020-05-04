Thousands remain without electricity after powerful storms in Middle Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Many across Middle Tennessee are still without power after powerful storms blew through the area Sunday afternoon, knocking down trees, power lines and poles.

More than 100,000 Nashville Electric Service and over 4,000 Middle Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation customers do not have electricity as of Monday morning.

Widespread outages are causing high call volume with extended wait times to our Contact Center. Our member support team is working to answer calls completely and as quickly as they can. We're proud to have them supporting our members as line crews work to restore power. pic.twitter.com/jjWDN5tx3i — MidTnElectric (@MidTnElectric) May 4, 2020

NES categorized the outage as one of the largest on record after straight-line winds disabled power to 130,000 of NES’ more than 400,000 customers.

The utility said restoration times will vary but asked for patience as it could take a week or more to restore power to everyone.

NES said crews with bucket trucks and tree-trimmers will continue working until power is restored. The utility is limiting two employees to a vehicle and staggering reporting times of crews to lessen contact due to COVID-19.

To report an outage to NES, call 615-234-0000.