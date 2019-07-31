Power restored after thousands lose power in West Knox County

UPDATE: Lenoir City Utility Board restored power to all customers just before 10 a.m. Wednesday.

Thousands of West Knox County were without power Wednesday morning following an outage.

According to the Lenoir City Utility Board outage map, nearly 13,000 were without power Wednesday. Roughly half were still without power as of 9 a.m.

LCUB says a static line was downed at the Turkey Creek and Lovell Road substations, likely by a falling tree or limb.

The LCUB outage map lists a total of 13 outages in the area.

Lenoir City Utility Board serves over 65,000 electric customers in a four-county service region.

