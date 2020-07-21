THP: 12-year-old killed in Hawkins County ATV crash Saturday

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A 12-year-old boy was killed in an ATV crash in Hawkins County that left another boy injured.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the two boys were on a Polaris Ranger ATV on Byrd Creek Road just after 6 p.m. on Saturday.

The report says the ATV was head east on the road from a private drive when it went through a ditch and hit a boulder and earth embankment, which caused it to flip.

The passenger, Caden Williams, 12, of Mooresburg, was killed in the crash.

The 13-year-old driver was also injured in the crash.