THP: 2 dead in crash involving tractor trailer in Cumberland County

Two people are dead following a crash that happened Sunday morning on I-40 in Cumberland County, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The driver of the semi, Mutasim Abdelrahman, 31, of Garden City, Missouri, and the passenger, Robert William Newton, 39, of Branson Missouri, both died.

According to reports, the semi was traveling eastbound in the right lane of I-40 and went off the left side of the road way. The semi then went across the median and began to overturn on its right side. It then crossed the west lane and went through a guard rail and down an embankment. The semi came to a rest after hitting numerous trees.

No criminal charges were filed.