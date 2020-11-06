THP: 3 killed, 2 injured in head-on crash in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- Officials with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are investigating a crash that killed three people in the early morning hours Friday.

According to a THP report, the driver of a Chevy sedan was traveling south on Highway 93, also known as Kingsport Highway, in Greene County.

The driver of that vehicle crossed into the path of a car traveling north, and hit that car head-on, according to the crash report.

Mckyla Shearer, 21, was identified as the driver of the Chevy sedan. She died in that crash along with two passengers, identified as Megan Guirant, 19, and Andrew Dinsmore, 18.

All three were reportedly not wearing seatbelts during the time of the crash.

It was reported that there were drug and alcohol tests requested for the driver, Shearer. The report indicated Shearer had consumed an alcoholic beverage and drugs were also a factor.

The driver and passenger in the second vehicle involved in this crash were injured according to THP but there were no further details available about the extent of those injuries.