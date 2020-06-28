THP: 36 adults, 2 juveniles in custody following Back the Badge protest in Nashville on Capitol Hill

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — Dozens have been taken into custody Sunday afternoon after a rally that supports police officers.

Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 that approximately 38 people were taken into custody and transported to the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office. Two of the 38 people were juveniles and their parents/guardians have been notified.

#BREAKING: Nearly 40 people arrested at the #Tennessee State Capitol. THP says two were juveniles. They have not stated a reason or charges yet. #BlackLivesMatter protesters tell me those arrested had crossed over the wall closer to the Capitol where troopers are standing guard. pic.twitter.com/1VvLs0akQo — Stassy Olmos (@StassyOlmosWKRN) June 28, 2020

Earlier Sunday afternoon, Nashville had its first “Back the Badge” protest to show support to Metro Police. Dozens of protesters gathered on the other side of Legislative Plaza holding American flags and Thin Blue Line flags.

It sparked a vehicle protest around the capitol, many people driving by honking, holding Black Lives Matter posters, and holding up fists.

The organizers of the Back the Badge protest told News 2 they wanted to show support for law enforcement but they also wanted to let equality protesters know that they don’t want to encourage divide, but instead a solution and some sort of common ground.

“We have to stop being divided. We have to come together and a lot of them want complete defunding, a lot of them want just reform, a lot of us want no change and a lot of us want change,” said organizer Chase Matheson, “Surely there is something that we could all find to agree on and make the first step and Rome wasn’t built in a day. So if we can take the first step today then maybe in a decade we can move past all of this.”