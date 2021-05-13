THP captures second suspect in Maury County following multi-county pursuit and manhunt

UPDATE: HAMPSHIRE, Tenn. (WKRN) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News 2 a suspect has been taken into custody following a several hour long manhunt that began in Centerville and ended in Maury County.

The male suspect reportedly went to a home to use the phone within two miles of where the foot chase began, according to THP Lt. Chris Dye. The residents called 911 and he was law enforcement caught him as he ran.

PREVIOUS:

The Tennessee Highway Patrol reports one suspect is in custody and another is on the run following a multi-county police pursuit.

According to THP, a vehicle pursuit began in Centerville with a driver who had a warrant out of Cheatham County. The pursuit ended in Hampshire, just west of Columbia, in Maury County. Troopers and a THP chopper are currently searching for a suspect on foot on US Highway 412 at North Cross Bridges.

The Williamson County Sheriff tells News 2 the pursuit started as a traffic stop and a man began shooting and throwing items out of the window. THP added a flare gun had been recovered.

According to the Maury County Fire Department, Hampshire Pike due to a vehicle crash and the manhunt underway.

Maury County Public Schools tell News 2 the incident caused a shelter in place order at Hampshire Unit School Thursday. Students and staff are all safe and the school was dismissed on time. Bus 12’s route was impacted by Hampshire Pike’s shut down. Parents with students on that bus route were asked to pick up their students at the school.