THP: Charges ‘possibly pending’ after 14-year-old on bicycle flown to hospital after Hawkins Co. crash

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – Charges are “possibly pending” after a crash in Hawkins County resulted in a juvenile girl being flown to the UT Medical Center.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred at 11:38 p.m. on Tuesday on Highway 66.

THP reports that Branden McKibbin, 19, of Bulls Gap, was driving north in a Ford Explorer when the vehicle hit a 14-year-old girl on a bicycle.

The girl was flown to UT Medical Center and is listed as being in stable condition as of Wednesday morning.

McKibbin was not transported to the hospital.

According to the report, charges against McKibbin are “possibly pending.”

