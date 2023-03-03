KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A driver hit two vehicles in a hit and run on I-40 at Lovell Road Friday afternoon, Tennessee Highway Patrol says.

According to a preliminary report from THP, the three involved vehicles were traveling eastbound on I-40 when a sedan hit the BMW SUV that it was following, causing it to spin out of control on the roadway before it came to a stop on the roadway’s right side rock embankment. THP lists the driver of the SUV as a male juvenile.

The sedan then hit a Chevrolet van driven by a 66-year-old man before fleeing the scene of the crash. The preliminary report adds that charges against the driver of the sedan are pending.

The preliminary report states that neither the juvenile nor the man were injured and both were wearing their seatbelts.