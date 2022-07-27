GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A police chase in Greene County ended with a crash and two people getting arrested.

According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a state trooper attempted to stop an Infiniti M35 on U.S. 11E Tuesday morning but the driver fled.

After a 12-minute chase, the car crashed on East Iron Bridge Road.

The driver, identified as Aaron D. Ross, 18 of Knoxville, was checked out by EMS. Ross is facing traffic, drug, and felony evading charges, according to THP.

The passenger, Deniesha A. Flack, 18 of Knoxville, is also facing a felony drug charge, the highway patrol said.