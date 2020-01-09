THP: Greene County bus driver faces DUI, other charges after Wednesday crash

GREENEVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — A Greene County Schools bus driver is now facing multiple charges after a crash off Mt. Carmel Road on Wednesday.

According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, 55-year-old Sandra Bible Lamons of Bulls Gap is being charged with DUI First Offense, Simple Possession and Failure to Exercise Due Care.

The report says the bus driven by Lamons was traveling north on Mt. Carmel Road and went off the road to the right while the road curved left.

The bus struck an embankment of earth and continued uncontrollably north until it rolled onto the driver’s side.

THP says there were five children aboard the bus.

On Wednesday, Greene County Director of Schools David McLain said of those five students, none suffered serious injuries.