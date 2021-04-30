THP: Greeneville man killed in Friday morning crash on I-81

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A Greeneville man was killed in a crash on Interstate 81 South on Friday morning.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the crash occurred near the 17.6 mile marker around 7:10 a.m.

The report states a 2006 Chevrolet Malibu was headed south when it ran off the road and into the median.

The driver, identified as Andrew Doyle, 51, of Greeneville, overcorrected the vehicle back onto the road then back into the median.

THP reports the vehicle hit an embankment and overturned. The car rolled four times.

According to THP, Doyle was ejected out of the driver-side window into the grass.

The vehicle reportedly rolled one more time before coming to a final rest.

Doyle was reportedly not wearing a seat belt.

TDOT reported earlier Friday that a medical helicopter had been dispatched to the scene of the crash.

The crash is still under investigation.