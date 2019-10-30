THP: high winds overturned 7 semi-trucks in West TN

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported seven semi-trucks overturned on I-40 in West Tennessee on Saturday.
The overturned trucks were caused by straight-line winds in Benton, Decatur and Henderson Counties.
a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson shared dashcam video from one of the trucks where wind visibly shakes the vehicle before it tipped over.
