THP: high winds overturned 7 semi-trucks in West TN

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol reported seven semi-trucks overturned on I-40 in West Tennessee on Saturday.

The overturned trucks were caused by straight-line winds in Benton, Decatur and Henderson Counties.

a Tennessee Department of Transportation spokesperson shared dashcam video from one of the trucks where wind visibly shakes the vehicle before it tipped over.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Trending Stories