THP: high winds overturned 7 semi-trucks in West TN

BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL)- News Channel 11 was inside the courtroom in Sullivan County Tuesday as Harry Weaver, the man accused of entering a Kingsport dentist office and shooting and killing his wife back in February, waived his right to a jury trial.

Investigators said Weaver entered the dentist office of Dr. David Guy on February 13th and shot his wife, 52-year-old Kelly Weaver. Kelly was an employee at the office and died from her injuries.