THP identifies victim of fatal single-vehicle crash in Union County

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released the identity of a victim killed in a single-vehicle crash in Union County on Thursday.

Bobby Thompson, 65, was traveling a downhill curve to the left on his motorcycle on State Route 33 at Pine Crest Drive when he ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a guardrail. The crash occurred around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The THP report notes that Thompson was wearing a Department of Transportation approved helmet but was not wearing it correctly.

The trooper responded no in the report when asked, ‘In the trooper’s opinion, would safety restraints have made a difference?’