THP investigating fatal crash on Sevier County’s Pollard Road

KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – The Sevier County Sheriff’s Office said Wednesday a late-Tuesday crash near Pollard Road into the French Broad River was being investigated by the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

Initial reports from THP indicated the fatal crash allegedly occurred following a pursuit by law enforcement.

A vehicle was discovered in the river, with multiple agencies responding early Wednesday morning in the Dumplin Valley and Pollard Road areas.

Investigators believe the crash occurred late Tuesday after SCSO deputies saw a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed on Douglas Dam Road.

According to SCSO, shortly before 11 p.m., deputies saw the speeding vehicle and “attempted to catch up with” the driver.

“Due to the speed of the vehicle, the Deputies were only able to make out the tail lights from the great distance,” a media release states on the incident. “One of the Deputies believed that the vehicle turned onto Pollard Road.”

The release goes on to state that as the deputies checked the area of Pollard Road and the Pollard Cemetery Road, the believe the driver may have crashed after finding debris from a vehicle and noticed a damaged gate, leading to the French Broad River.

THP was contacted to the investigate the crash and no further information was made available.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are shared by officials.