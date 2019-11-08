THP: Lenoir City woman arrested for DUI after reportedly running cars off the road in Sullivan Co.

SULLIVAN COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol arrested a woman for DUI Friday after receiving several calls about an impaired driving running cars off the road in Sullivan County on the interstate.

Photo courtesy of Fall Branch THP via Twitter

THP troopers saw the driver, identified as Jennifer Wilhelp -Hayes, 47, of Lenoir City, driving half up the shoulder and halfway in the right lane near the intersections of Interstate 81 and Interstate 26 Friday.

According to a preliminary report, Wilhelp-Hayes had many open and unopened containers of alcohol in the front of her car.

She was also reportedly urinating on herself and refused field sobriety tests, stating she was too drunk to do them.