THP: Man clocked at 124mph on I-81 reportedly tells trooper he was on his way to a restaurant to eat

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – A driver on Interstate 81 in Greene County was pulled over Wednesday after a trooper clocked him going 124mph in a 70mph zone.
According to a report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, the driver, identified as Long Kim Le Nguyen, 28, of Kenneth City, Florida, was traveling north on I-81 when the trooper pulled him over.
THP reported the driver had no excuse for speeding and that when the trooper asked him where he was going, “he stated to a restaurant to eat.”
Le Nguyen was taken to the Greene County Jail where he was booked on a charge of reckless driving.
