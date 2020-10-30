THP: Man killed in crash on I-81 in Greene County

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Authorities say one person was killed in a crash Thursday evening in Greene County.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol says it happened around 5 p.m. on Interstate 81 north around mile marker 46.
According to THP, a tractor-trailer traveling north began to slow down and was rear-ended by a box truck.
The driver of the box truck, identified as Austin Owens, 21 of Bluff City, was fatally injured.
THP says the driver of the tractor-trailer was not injured.
