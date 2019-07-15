THP: Motorcycle was ‘traveling at an extremely high rate of speed’ before fatal crash on Ridgeview Rd.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – New information on a fatal motorcycle crash that left one 35-year-old man dead has been shared by the Tennessee Highway Patrol following its investigation.

THP released its report Monday, where investigators found the motorcycle rider, James Eric Beasley, 35, had been “traveling at an extremely high rate of speed” before hitting the second vehicle, a silver SUV, whose driver was unable to react in time.

Surveillance video from a nearby house provided a view of the wreck, according to the THP report.

The video showing the SUV turned from Wise Springs Road onto Ridgeview Road when the motorcycle crashed into the driver’s side rear fender.

The report also details the conditions of the intersection at Ridgeview and Wise Springs roads – dry, with a speed limit of 40 mph and only a stop sign as traffic control.

Beasley had been wearing a helmet.

His wife shared with WATE 6 On Your Side they had learned that day they were pregnant.

The driver of the silver SUV and victim of Beasley’s reckless driving, according to THP, was reportedly taken to Parkwest Hospital with a suspected minor injury. That driver, a 49-year-old man, had been wearing his seatbelt.

We have not yet learned his current condition.