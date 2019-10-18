THP ramping up efforts to catch distracted drivers

Breaking News
TENNESSEE (WJHL) — Troopers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol are expected to be out in full force starting Friday, ramping up their efforts to stop distracted driving.

On Thursday, THP issued a notice to people on social media that they’ll step up their efforts today and that Tennessee is a “hands-free state.”

Earlier this year, the state passed a “hands-free” law, which makes it illegal for people to use their cell phone to text or talk while driving.

‪Tomorrow, THP will be stepping up distracted driving enforcement. Here’s your reminder: Tennessee is a hands free…

Posted by Tennessee Highway Patrol on Thursday, October 17, 2019

