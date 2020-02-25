THP releases statistics following Crossville sobriety checkpoint

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released statistics following a sobriety checkpoint in Crossville on Friday.
PREVIOUS: Crossville police conducting sobriety checkpoints Friday
The city teamed up with the safety office, Crossville police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office for the event.
According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, 37 officers checked over 540 cars. 18 citations were given out and one DUI was issued.
