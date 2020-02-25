THP releases statistics following Crossville sobriety checkpoint

CROSSVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol has released statistics following a sobriety checkpoint in Crossville on Friday.

The city teamed up with the safety office, Crossville police and the Cumberland County Sheriff’s office for the event.

37 officers checked 543 vehicles, resulting in 18 citations and 1 DUI at this sobriety checkpoint in Crossville, Tennessee. @CrossvillePD @CCSOSheriffTN #HelpingYouArrive pic.twitter.com/GrdmmwafM7 — Tennessee Highway Safety Office (@TNHSO) February 24, 2020

According to the Tennessee Highway Safety Office, 37 officers checked over 540 cars. 18 citations were given out and one DUI was issued.