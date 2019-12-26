THP Report: Virginia man dies in Clinton Highway motorcycle crash

POWELL, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Highway Patrol on Thursday identified the man killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday night.

Wayde West, 60, of Manassas, Va. was identified as the motorcyclist who was killed in the crash that involved a 2018 Chevrolet Silverado.

The other person injured in the crash was the passenger of the motorcycle, a 65-year-old Knoxville woman.

The two people traveling in the Silverado were not injured.

According to THP’s preliminary crash report, the motorcycle and truck were traveling in two southbound lanes on Clinton Highway when the driver of the motorcycle, West, lost control of the vehicle and crossed into the other southbound lane, striking the truck in the rear.

The motorcycle came to a final rest in lane one on the double-yellow line, THP said, and the driver of the truck pulled the vehicle over to the shoulder of Clinton Highway.

The driver and passenger of the truck were Knoxville residents and also in their 60s. Both had been wearing their seat belts.

West was pronounced dead at the scene.

His passenger, the 65-year-old Knoxville woman, was taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center with life-threatening injuries, THP said, but her condition is unknown as of Thursday afternoon.

No charges or citations were issued.

