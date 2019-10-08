THP: Stolen plane found in Middle TN

JACKSON COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers helped locate a stolen plane in Jackson County last week.

The THP’s criminal investigations division with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department were investigating a burglary report from July 2019 and among the items stolen was an unregistered or unknown registration aircraft. The plane was last known to be on a custom trailer for transport, according to the THP.

Investigators led a coordinated effort with the Tennessee Department of Revenue and the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department, resulting in THP Trooper Jeff Phann locating and recovering the aircraft in Putnam County on Oct. 1.

The THP said investigators are continuing to follow up on additional leads.