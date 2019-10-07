THP: ‘Suspicious device’ attached to guardrail on SR 107 in Washington County turns out to be a geocache

(UPDATE 2 p.m.) WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee Highway Patrol officials said Monday afternoon that the “suspicious device” found by a Tennessee Department of Transportation worker in Washington County turned out to be a geocache.

A geocache is a device used in high-tech treasure hunting.

In an e-mail THP officials said in part, “The device appeared to be a pipe bomb. Johnson City PD Bomb unit responded and made the device safe.”

THP officials said they still do not know who placed the geocaching device on the guardrail located on SR 107.

The road was shut down for approximately one hour.

All lanes back open. — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 7, 2019

WASHINGTON COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Traffic is being diverted after an incident on State Route 107.

According to the Tennessee Department of Transportation, State Route 107 is closed at State Route 353 and Bailey Bridge Road in Washington County.

SR 107 is currently closed at SR 353/Bailey Bridge Road in Washington County. Traffic diverted. pic.twitter.com/aplSyJZPme — Mark Nagi (@MarkNagiTDOT) October 7, 2019

No details are available yet as to the nature of the incident.

The area is expected to be cleared by 1:00 p.m.