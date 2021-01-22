THP: Three injured in collision with tower that resulted in widespread outages in Oak Ridge

OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol released its initial crash investigation report late Friday following the collision with a transmission tower that resulted in widespread outages.

Three men, whom were all of Mobile, Ala. were injured in the single vehicle collision with the tower along State Highway 62 near the intersection of Illinois Avenue at Union Valley Road.

According to THP’s report, the 2015 Chevrolet Silverado was traveling north on State Highway 62 toward Oak Ridge when it went off the roadway to the right right and struck the utility tower. The vehicle came to an uncontrolled final rest on the right shoulder. The tower sustained critical damage and was leaning over the roadway. Multiple other utility poles were damaged because of the tower collapse.

The three men, ages 28 (driver), 36 (passenger one) and 22 (passenger two) suffered injuries in the crash; none of them were wearing seatbelts. The 28-year-old driver has the following charges pending, according to THP: Suspended Driver License, Due Care, Seatbelt Violation.

No other injuries were reported in the crash and it took crews several hour to work the scene.

Traffic was backed up for miles for a few hours Friday evening.

Late Friday, the Tennessee Valley Authority released the following statement regarding the roadways, the transmission tower and lines:

“Late this afternoon, a Chevy 2500 towing a skid steer ran off of Highway 62 in Oak Ridge at the S. Illinois Avenue and Union Valley Road intersection and damaged a TVA transmission structure (pictures below). The highway is impassable, as the transmission structure is hanging partially above the roadway and the transmission lines are across the road and too low for vehicle clearance. The line is de-energized. Additional structures were damaged during the incident. TVA transmission crews and TVA Police officers are on scene. We appreciate the City of Oak Ridge for their assistance with traffic control during this event and appreciate our partnership with the Oak Ridge Electric Department. TVA is securing contract traffic control services that will be onsite tomorrow morning. TVA crews are currently removing the damaged structure and completing the engineering necessary to make repairs.”