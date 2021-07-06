THP: Tractor-trailer driver charged with DUI after Greene County crash Tuesday

GREENE COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – UPDATE – A tractor-trailer driver is facing multiple charges after a crash in Greene County on Tuesday morning.

According to a crash report from the Tennessee Highway Patrol, a 2015 International tractor-trailer was driving north on Asheville Highway (State Route 70) just before 4 a.m.

At a curve in the roadway, the vehicle crossed the double yellow center line, according to THP.

The report states the driver, Philip Davis, 53, of Clover, South Carolina, overcorrected and went off the right side of the road. The tractor-trailer reportedly went into a ditch and hit a “rock embankment.”

THP reports Davis “showed signs of being under the influence.” He performed poorly during a field sobriety test, according to the report.

Davis was charged with driving under the influence (first offense), failure to take due care, driving right of center and violation of seatbelt law.

He was arrested and transported to the Greene County Jail.

THP reports Davis was not wearing his seatbelt. No one was injured in the crash.

As of 10:10 a.m., the Tennessee Department of Transportation SmartWay Traffic Map reported traffic was still impacted in the area of the crash near Cecil Davis Road.