THP trooper released from hospital after battling COVID-19

News

by: Josh Breslow

Posted: / Updated:

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hospitalized for two weeks with the coronavirus has returned home to Henry County, according to his family.

The sister of Trooper Adam Killion said her brother was on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit after testing positive for COVID-19, but was released Monday.

The 43-year-old has underlying health issues, including diabetes and asthma, which made the effects of the virus harder for him.

“Thank you all for your concern and most of all the many prayers,” the trooper’s sister said in a public post on Facebook.

She added, “He is exhausted but he is home! He just needs to rest, regain strength and weight.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus COVID-19 videos

Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump: Virus sweeping across US reaches peak"

Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order

Thumbnail for the video titled "Protest grows amid Minnesota 'stay-at-home' order"

JoBros

Thumbnail for the video titled "JoBros"

Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US

Thumbnail for the video titled "Texas protest in favor of easing lockdown in US"

In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity

Thumbnail for the video titled "In north St. Louis, calls for racial health equity"

Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN

Thumbnail for the video titled "Free drive-thru COVID-19 testing in TN"

COVID-19 curveball

Thumbnail for the video titled "COVID-19 curveball"

Community supporting healthcare workers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Community supporting healthcare workers"

Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump shifts blame to states under new virus plan"

Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'

Thumbnail for the video titled "Trump defends protesters, says orders 'too tough'"

Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cubs using Wrigley Field as food distribution hub"

President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers

Thumbnail for the video titled "President Trump announces $19B relief program for farmers"

Giving back to those on the front lines

Thumbnail for the video titled "Giving back to those on the front lines"

Knox County Schools answers questions about closing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Knox County Schools answers questions about closing"

Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tennessee Supreme Court postpones execution of Smith"

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter