THP trooper released from hospital after battling COVID-19

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper hospitalized for two weeks with the coronavirus has returned home to Henry County, according to his family.

The sister of Trooper Adam Killion said her brother was on a ventilator in the Intensive Care Unit after testing positive for COVID-19, but was released Monday.

The 43-year-old has underlying health issues, including diabetes and asthma, which made the effects of the virus harder for him.

“Thank you all for your concern and most of all the many prayers,” the trooper’s sister said in a public post on Facebook.

She added, “He is exhausted but he is home! He just needs to rest, regain strength and weight.”