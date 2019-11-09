1  of  2
Breaking News
THP trooper vehicle struck in Interstate 40 crash Crews respond to reported structure fire

THP trooper vehicle struck in Interstate 40 crash

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

(TDOT SmartWay)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Friday night that an evening crash along Interstate 40 westbound involved a trooper.

According to THP, the THP patrol unit was traveling west on I-40 near the Bridgewater/Walker Spring/Gallaher View roads exits when contact was made by another vehicle from the rear.

“We currently have 2 lanes (lane 1 & 2 / left & right) closed while investigation continues,” THP said at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Minor injuries were noted by THP officials.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Officials expect the crash investigation to clear by 9:45 p.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter