THP trooper vehicle struck in Interstate 40 crash

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Highway Patrol said Friday night that an evening crash along Interstate 40 westbound involved a trooper.

According to THP, the THP patrol unit was traveling west on I-40 near the Bridgewater/Walker Spring/Gallaher View roads exits when contact was made by another vehicle from the rear.

“We currently have 2 lanes (lane 1 & 2 / left & right) closed while investigation continues,” THP said at 8:30 p.m. Friday.

Minor injuries were noted by THP officials.

The crash occurred around 7:45 p.m. Friday. Officials expect the crash investigation to clear by 9:45 p.m.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more about this incident and will update as additional details are made available.