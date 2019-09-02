THP: Trooper’s vehicle struck in accident on I-75 South in Loudon County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A crash on southbound Interstate 75 near mile marker 79 Monday resulted in minor injuries and a precautionary trip to the hospital for one Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper.

According to THP, the trooper was sitting right of the shoulder, partially in grassy area, when a vehicle lost control, striking trooper’s patrol unit.

The crash resulted in minor injuries at this point, officials said Monday evening.

The trooper was being transported to a medical facility for precautionary measures.

There wasn’t any updated information on the other driver or occupants as of Monday evening.

Traffic was backed up for hours in the southbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 79, which is not far from the I-75 and I-40 split.

The investigation is ongoing.