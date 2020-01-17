THP: Two people taken to UT Medical Center after Jones Cove Rd. crash

Closings
SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were taken to the University of Tennessee Medical Center Thursday after a crash that had shut down Jones Cove Road, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

THP officials telling WATE 6 On Your Side that the two people were transported to the UT Medical Center emergency room.

Their conditions were unknown as of late Thursday night.

Jones Cove Road was completely shut down while units were on the scene, THP said, but has since reopened.

THP was continuing its investigation Thursday night.

WATE 6 On Your Side is working to learn more and will update as additional details are made available.

