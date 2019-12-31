THP: Work zone flagger hospitalized following crash

UNION COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A work zone flagger was hospitalized with serious injuries Tuesday after a traffic incident, according to the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
According to THP’s preliminary report, on Dec. 31 around 8:27 a.m. THP responded to the area of Hickory Star Road near Heiskell Road for a traffic crash involving a pedestrian.
The pedestrian was identified as 29-year-old Travis Debusk, a flagger for the work zone, who was struck by a Ford Edge SUV that was driven by a 57-year-old Maynardville man.
The report indicated no charges were pending as of Tuesday afternoon.
No further details were yet available.
