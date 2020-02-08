SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Highway Patrol says a person has died after a single-vehicle crash on Newport Highway on Friday.
The crash, which occurred around 3:30 p.m., was due to a medical issue but an exact cause has not been determined, according to THP.
This is a developing story and we will provide you with more information as it becomes available.
LATEST STORIES
- THP works fatal crash on Newport Hwy in Sevier County
- Two face charges after investigation into human remains, burnt car found in Marion County
- Otters spotted swimming in floodwaters in Johnson County
- Guatemalan mother of two in Knoxville detained during routine ICE check-in
- U.S. House passes PROact in effort to help labor unions